Mohali: Submit bravery award applications by Oct 5

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 15, 2025 08:16 AM IST

The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) has said applications for the ICCW Bravery Awards for Children and Youth, 2025, should be submitted by October 5 for the incidents which occurred between July 1, 2024 and September 30 this year.

Acts such as saving children from drowning or fending off wild animal attacks fall in the category of bravery, says official. (HT file photo for representation)
Pritam Sidhu, secretary of the Child Welfare Council, Punjab, said the applicants’ age must be between 6 and 18 years for the child award and 18 to 24 years for the youth award. The applications, to be recommended by the applicant’s school principal or headmaster, a president/general secretary/office-bearer of the state/UT council for child welfare or any retired government officer, must be submitted to the council through the respective deputy commissioners.

She said acts such as saving children from drowning or fending off wild animal attacks were clear examples of bravery. The act should reflect spontaneous and selfless courage in the face of life-threatening risk, the threat of physical injury or boldness in standing up against social evils or crime, she stated.

The ICCW Bharat Award entails a cash prize of 1,00,000, the ICCW Dhruv Award, Markandeya Award, Shravan Award, Prahlad Award, Eklavya Award and Abhimanyu Award offer 75,000 each and general awards carry 40,000, along with a medal (gold or silver) and a certificate.

Follow Us On