Mohali: Taxi drivers’ clash leaves one injured at Airport parking; 8 booked

A clash among taxi drivers left one of them critically injured in the parking area of Chandigarh International Airport, on Monday evening, reportedly due to an old rivalry. A case has been registered against eight persons, out of which five have been arrested. (Shutterstock)

The injured, Gagandeep Singh, a taxi driver from Muktsar, was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he is currently under treatment and said to be stable.

Singh told the police that he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, owing to an old rivalry.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against eight persons, out of which five have been arrested. Those arrested have been identified as Pramod, Gurdeep, Gurjeet, Harjinder Singh, and Rajinder. Deputy superintendent of police Amarpreet Singh said raids have been intensified to nab the rest of the accused. As per preliminary investigations, a tussle over parking space was the primary trigger behind the clash.