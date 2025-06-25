Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Mohali: Taxi drivers’ clash leaves one injured at Airport parking; 8 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 25, 2025 10:12 AM IST

The injured, Gagandeep Singh, a taxi driver from Muktsar, was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he is currently under treatment and said to be stable.

A clash among taxi drivers left one of them critically injured in the parking area of Chandigarh International Airport, on Monday evening, reportedly due to an old rivalry.

A case has been registered against eight persons, out of which five have been arrested. (Shutterstock)
A case has been registered against eight persons, out of which five have been arrested. (Shutterstock)

The injured, Gagandeep Singh, a taxi driver from Muktsar, was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he is currently under treatment and said to be stable.

Singh told the police that he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, owing to an old rivalry.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against eight persons, out of which five have been arrested. Those arrested have been identified as Pramod, Gurdeep, Gurjeet, Harjinder Singh, and Rajinder. Deputy superintendent of police Amarpreet Singh said raids have been intensified to nab the rest of the accused. As per preliminary investigations, a tussle over parking space was the primary trigger behind the clash.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Taxi drivers’ clash leaves one injured at Airport parking; 8 booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On