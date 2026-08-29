Mohali: Teen set ablaze by stalker dies after 5-day battle for life

The 16-year-old girl, who had allegedly been set ablaze by her stalker at her residence in Mohali last week, succumbed to her injuries on Friday after battling for life for five days at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. While initially a case under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but Section 103(1) (murder) was also added after the girl’s death (HT File)

The girl, an eight-grade student, had suffered 80% burns after the accused, Deepak, 24, had poured sanitiser on her and lit a match after a confrontation with her family on August 21.

The family had objected to his alleged unwanted advances towards the teenager, according to the police. During the confrontation, one of the family members had allegedly slapped him, said police, adding that this had enraged him, following which he had returned with his relatives to take revenge.

Once his kin arrived, the accused had allegedly barged into her room, set her on fire and locked the room from outside before fleeing. Hearing the girl’s screams, her family had broken open the door and rushed her to the civil hospital, Phase 6, from where she was referred to the PGIMER.

While at the hospital, the girl had given a statement to the police, stating that Deepak was responsible for the attack.

While Deepak was arrested within hours, police had subsequently nabbed his father, Ramesh, and uncle, Mohan, as well. They are in judicial custody. Two of Deepak’s cousins, who have also been named as accused, are yet to be arrested.

While initially a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 74 (criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 124(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 331 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered at the Phase 1 police station, Section 103(1) (murder) was added after the girl’s death.