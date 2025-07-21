Mohali: Three cattle, dog found dead in dump at Balongi

Three cattle were found dead in mysterious circumstances under the flyover from Balongi to Chandigarh. A stray dog also lost his life after being crushed under one of the fallen animals. Locals alleged that the footpath has turned into a garbage dump, emitting a foul stench and now causing tragic consequences. Dy mayor urged residents not to abandon animals or dump garbage in the area. (HT photo for representation)

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi visited the spot and expressed deep concern over the incident. “Although this area does not fall under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC), I have still called in the concerned staff to remove the carcasses and instructed them to conduct post mortems to determine the exact cause of death,” he said.

Bedi said that some local residents routinely release their milch animals in the area during the day, where the animals end up consuming toxic waste. “In the evening, these very animals are milked and their milk is sold. What good is such an earning that comes at the cost of innocent lives?” he remarked, urging residents not to abandon animals or dump garbage in the area.

Mohali deputy commissioner, Komal Mittal, said, “I have already taken up the matter with the MC commissioner and the issue of stray cattle will be sorted soon. She asserted that the garbage will be removed.

Rajinder Singh, owner of Bharat Transport, and his son Kamaldeep Singh, who frequently pass through the area, recounted the harrowing scene. “When we passed by around 7 am, one cow was lying dead. But when we returned two hours later, there were three dead animals and a dog. People come here with garbage-filled bags and throw them without any fear. If anyone objects, arguments break out,” they said.

Pawan Kumar, owner of the nearby AK Resort, also voiced his frustration. “We hire a JCB machine to clean this place every 10 to 15 days, but the garbage starts piling up again almost immediately. This is a clear failure on the part of the administration,” he added.