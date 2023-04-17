Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Traffic cop rains blows on man installing canopy in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 17, 2023 01:19 AM IST

The victim, Sachin Batra, who lives at Maya Garden on VIP Road, Zirakpur, said he was installing a canopy on the road side at Zirakpur Chowk, when the traffic cop objected to it

An assistant sub-inspector of Mohali traffic police is facing an inquiry after a video of him punching a man repeatedly came to the fore.

The incident took place at Chhat light point on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Sachin Batra, who lives at Maya Garden on VIP Road, Zirakpur, said he was installing a canopy on the road side at Zirakpur Chowk.

In the meantime, a traffic cop showed up and asked him not to install the canopy. Sachin claimed that he showed all requisite permissions to the police official, but the latter continued to stop him and, without provocation, started punching him on the head.

On the other hand, ASI Balwinder Singh said Batra was installing the canopy in the middle of the road at the busy light point that was highly accident prone.

“When I raised objection, Batra started hurling abuses. The video was shot by his friend and shows just one side of the story. It does not show the abuses hurled by Batra at me and my seniors,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Mohali superintendent of police (SP, Traffic) Jagjeet Singh has marked an inquiry into the matter. “The inquiry officer will record statements of both the parties and table the report soon, following which appropriate action will be taken,” the SP said.

