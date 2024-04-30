Mohali: Two booked for duping people with government job promise

Mohali police booked two persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping multiple people on the pretext of securing government jobs for them, in two separate cases. Mohali police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

In the first case, Phase-11 police on Sunday booked a local resident for allegedly duping a couple of ₹18.76 lakh with false promise of a government job at Panjab University.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Kumar of Phase 11.

Complainant Amit Gupta, a resident of the same area, told police that his wife, Tanu Gupta, had given tuitions to the children of the accused, which is how they knew Kumar and his wife.

Gupta is an engineer and deployed at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Sector 17, Chandigarh, through a Gurgaon-based company.

“Kumar told us that he is working as head clerk at Panjab University and could help my wife bag a government job in PU for which he took ₹10 lakh from us. Later, he took an additional ₹8,76,900 from us, but did not return the money even when he failed to get my wife a job,” Gupta alleged in his complaint.

The accused was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-11 police station on Gupta’s complaint.

In another case, Mataur police booked Prabhjot Kaur, alias Muskan, of Balongi, for allegedly duping multiple persons of over ₹5 lakh with the same modus operandi. She was booked following the complaint of Suman Rani of Mataur, Sector 70.

Accused Prabhjot was residing as a tenant in the house of the complainant’s uncle.

The accused told Rani that she knew someone in the Mohali court complex who wanted candidates for jobs.

When Rani informed her relatives and friends of her uncle, they allegedly paid a total of ₹5.12 lakh to secure the jobs. The accused also handed them joining letters, according to which they were supposed to join on May 1.

Upon a suspicion, Rani called at the parents’ phone numbers mentioned in the tenant form of the accused. She got to know that the accused had filled out wrong information. Upon being confronted, the accused failed to give the right information and did not return the money.

The accused was booked under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.