Mohali: Two operatives of narco-terror module with Pakistan links arrested

Two operatives of a trans-border narco-terror network, hiding in Zirakpur, were arrested following a tip-off. The accused, hailing from Tarn Taran, had taken an accommodation on rent in Zirakpur after fleeing their native village to avoid arrest. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Paraspreet Singh alias Paras and Gurwinder Singh, both hailing from Rajoke village in Tarn Taran. They were living in a rented accommodation in Zirakpur after fleeing their native village to avoid arrest.

Ravjot Grewal, AIG State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, said that acting on a tip-off, the duo was kept under surveillance and arrested from Patiala Road, Zirakpur on June 10. Police recovered a Glock 9mm pistol, three magazines and 207 gm heroin from their rented accommodation in Badal Colony, Zirakpur.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had links with Pakistan-based arms and narco smugglers and were part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise the state through drone-delivered arms and drugs.

They have been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at SSOC police station, SAS Nagar.

Paraspreet was wanted by Tarn Taran police in an Arms Act case, following the arrest of his associates Surajpal and Arshdeep of Lakhna village, Tarn Taran, with six firearms, including two PX5.30 pistols, four Glock 9mm pistols, and ammunition.

According to AIG Grewal, Paraspreet took control of the network after Surajpal’s arrest and established direct links with Pakistani handlers using drones to drop consignments into Indian territory. Gurwinder coordinated the retrieval of these arms and drug consignments in Punjab.

4 arms smugglers nabbed

Amritsar Four operatives of an Arms smuggling module linked to Italy-based Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy, working with Pakistan-based smugglers, were arrested with nine weapons, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

They were identified as Arshpreet Singh of Odar village in Amritsar, Gurpal Singh of Joeke village in Amritsar, Gurtej Singh of Ratta Khera Gulab Singh Wala village in Ferozepur and Hardeep Singh of Sursingh Wala village in Ferozepur.

SSP (Amritsar rural) Maninder Singh said besides the nine pistols, ₹50,000 drug money, two bikes and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and NDPS Act at Gharinda police station.