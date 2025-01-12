Mohali: Two stab man over honking in road rage incident

In a brazen case of road rage, two men stabbed a confectioner multiple times following a spat over honking near Gusayian T-point in Kurali on Friday. According to police, Harpal Singh, 39, of Khushi Ram Colony, Kurali, was going to Fatehgarh Sahib in his Mahindra tempo (PB65-BH-5303) to cater a private function when the spat over honking unfolded. (HT)

Police swiftly arrested one of the accused, Rakesh Kumar, alias Kaka, of Kurali, while the other accused, Bunty, is absconding.

According to police, Harpal Singh, 39, of Khushi Ram Colony, Kurali, was going to Fatehgarh Sahib in his Mahindra tempo (PB65-BH-5303) to cater a private function.

When he reached near Gusayian T-point near his colony around 4.50 pm, he entered a narrow lane, where two men were standing in the middle of the road.

“When I honked and asked them to clear the passage, they started hurling abuses. As I got out of my vehicle to confront them, Rakesh took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed me in the face near my left eye, following which I fell on the road. The accused then stabbed me in the left shoulder thrice, showing no mercy. Bleeding profusely, I screamed for help. As onlookers gathered, the accused fled the spot,” the victim narrated in his complaint.

Passers-by rushed the victim to the Kurali civil hospital, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

“The victim is stable now. After getting treatment, he has been shifted back to the Kurali hospital. We have arrested the key accused and will soon nab the co-accused,” a police officer said.

Both accused have been booked under Sections 118 (1) (intentional causing of hurt or grievous hurt), 296 (utterance of obscene songs or words in public places), 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the City Kurali police station.