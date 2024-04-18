 Mohali: UP youth dies resisting snatching bid, two held - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mohali: UP youth dies resisting snatching bid, two held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 18, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Over two weeks after a 23-year-old youth died after jumping off a moving auto-rickshaw to escape a snatching bid near the Sector 80-89 chowk, police arrested two of the four accused on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Gurwinder Singh, 26, and Avtar Singh, 28, both residents of Mohali. Their two accomplices, Pappu and Binder, are absconding. (HT Photo)
The accused were identified as Gurwinder Singh, 26, and Avtar Singh, 28, both residents of Mohali. Their two accomplices, Pappu and Binder, are absconding.

Police said the accused were behind a spate of snatching, theft and burglary incidents in Mohali district. Gold ornaments weighing 10 tolas, 15 mobile phones and multiple two-wheelers were recovered from their possession.

On March 30, the deceased, Frazudin, alias Sonu, along with Imran and Rohit, all from Uttar Pradesh, had boarded a three-wheeler in Phase 11 to reach Sohana. Four more people, including the auto driver, were already present in the vehicle.

“During the journey, the four accused tried to snatch the victims’ mobile phones. Amid the scuffle, the victims jumped out of the vehicle to escape assault and Frazudin banged his head on the road. Two days later, he succumbed to his injuries at the civil hospital in Phase 6,” said a senior cop.

Following this, police had booked the unidentified accused under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The victims had arrived in Mohali a few days ago in search of work.

Launching a probe, a team led by DSP HS Bal and inspector Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, station house officer, Sohana police station, arrested the accused from Mohali using technical and human intelligence.

The gang was involved in over 20 snatching cases in the district, said police. They had also stolen gold jewellery from a house in Sector 80 recently. Search is underway to nab their absconding accused.

Mohali: UP youth dies resisting snatching bid, two held
Thursday, April 18, 2024
