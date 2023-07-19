Mohali: VB gets two-day remand of IAS Sanjay Popli

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) obtained two days of police remand for IAS officer Sanjay Popli on Tuesday. Popli is accused in a disproportionate assets case registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB flying squad-1 police station, Mohali. Mohali: Vigilance bureau gets two-day remand of IAS Sanjay Popli. (HT PHOTO)

An official spokesperson of the VB disclosed the details and stated that Sanjay Popli was produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate Mohali ,on Tuesday, after obtaining a production warrant in the FIR registered in August last year. The court granted a two-day police remand of the accused IAS officer.

The spokesperson mentioned that the accused was previously confined in central jail Patiala under judicial remand in another case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy)of Indian Penal Code at Punjab vigilance bureau flying squad-1 police station, Mohali.

During the investigation of the case, various articles were recovered from the house of the accused. The recovered items include 9 bricks of gold (1 kg each), 49 gold biscuits of different weights (3160 gms), 12 gold coins of different weights (356 gms), 3 bricks of silver (1 kg each), 18 silver coins (180 gms), four Apple iPhones, one Samsung fold phone, two Samsung smartwatches, and 700 Indian currency notes of 500 denomination (total ₹ 3,50,000).

The investigation revealed that the value of the recovered gold and silver was found to be over ₹6.62-crores. The record regarding his properties, salaries, bank accounts, and other assets is being scrutinised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON