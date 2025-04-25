Mohali: Vegetable vendor attacked with brick, sticks; five booked

As many as five persons were on Wednesday booked for murder bid on a vegetable vendor in Kumbran village, Phase 8, Mohali. While one of the accused was identified as Rubal, efforts were being made to establish the identity of others, the police said. According to the police, the accused had some old rivalry with the victim. The accused are yet to be arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Kamalpreet, 23, mentioned that he and his brother Karamjit Singh worked as vegetable vendors. When he and his mother were at work near their vegetable cart, the accused turned up there in a car bearing a Chandigarh registration number.

“The accused started hurling abuses at us. When my mother confronted them, Rubal pushed her after which I called my brother. When he confronted Rubal and his maternal cousin, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon on his thigh,” the complainant said.

He further stated that Rubal hit him with a brick on his head. Others assaulted him with hockey sticks before fleeing the spot, he added.

Onlookers rushed the victim to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

The accused were booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 191(3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Phase 8 police station, officials added.