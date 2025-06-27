Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Mohali villagers hand over 2 peddlers to cops

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 27, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Residents of Lohgarh village caught two men allegedly selling narcotics and handed them over to the police on Wednesday morning. The incident took place near Sigma City Chowk, Zirakpur, around 8.30 am.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and started further investigation. (HT photo for representation)
Avtar Singh, a local resident, said he and his friends, including Bir Kumar and Gurpreet Singh, noticed suspicious activity involving two men on motorcycles. They observed that several individuals were approaching the suspects and leaving quickly after receiving something from them.

Suspecting drug dealing, the group intercepted the two men identified as Ravi Ahuja, a resident of Khushhal Enclave, Bhagat, and Samaun, a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur. Upon searching Ravi, they recovered heroin concealed in a transparent packet from the pocket of his jacket. A similar packet of heroin was also found in the pocket of Samaun’s capri pants.

The youths immediately took both individuals, along with the recovered substance and motorcycles, to the Zirakpur police station. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and started further investigation.

