Mohali: Wife booked after Lalru man burns himself to death

A week after a 30-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire using petrol in Lalru, police booked his wife for abetment to suicide after he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Police booked four persons, including the victim’s wife, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

Police said the victim, who sustained critical burn injuries in the incident on June 25, was immediately rushed for medical treatment, but could not survive.

Following his death, police recorded the statement of his father, who alleged that his son’s wife and in-laws had been mentally harassing him over minor issues, which drove him to end his life.

Based on the complaint, police booked four persons, including the victim’s wife, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to abetment of suicide.

Police officials confirmed that the matter was under probe and statements of additional witnesses will be recorded.

“We have booked four people based on the initial complaint. Further action will be taken after verifying all facts,” said Lalru SHO Simran Singh.