Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Wife booked after Lalru man burns himself to death

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 03, 2025 10:02 AM IST

The victim’s father has alleged that his son’s wife and in-laws had been mentally harassing him over minor issues

A week after a 30-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire using petrol in Lalru, police booked his wife for abetment to suicide after he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Police booked four persons, including the victim’s wife, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)
Police booked four persons, including the victim’s wife, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

Police said the victim, who sustained critical burn injuries in the incident on June 25, was immediately rushed for medical treatment, but could not survive.

Following his death, police recorded the statement of his father, who alleged that his son’s wife and in-laws had been mentally harassing him over minor issues, which drove him to end his life.

Based on the complaint, police booked four persons, including the victim’s wife, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to abetment of suicide.

Police officials confirmed that the matter was under probe and statements of additional witnesses will be recorded.

“We have booked four people based on the initial complaint. Further action will be taken after verifying all facts,” said Lalru SHO Simran Singh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Wife booked after Lalru man burns himself to death
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On