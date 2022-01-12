Mohali: Will contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says Balbir Singh Rajewal

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) said on Tuesday that they would be contesting elections in Punjab on all 117 seats and would soon be announcing their candidates.

Rajewal, who opened its office in Phase-7, Mohali, said, “We will soon be releasing our election manifesto and declaring our vision for Punjab. At present, Punjab is passing through a bad phase as unemployment, law and order, mining, liquor smuggling are the main issues and we assure the people that if we come to power, we will sort it out.”

He said he would be participating in the meeting of the Kisan Morcha scheduled for January 15.

He said whatever allegations the BJP levels, it does not matter and their “real face” had been exposed in front of everyone.

He said talks are on with Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for their tie-up in elections as the people of Punjab want a change.