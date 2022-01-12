Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Will contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says Balbir Singh Rajewal
Mohali: Will contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says Balbir Singh Rajewal

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal of Samyukta Samaj Morcha said they would be contesting elections in Punjab on all 117 seats and would soon announce their candidates. He opened party’s office in Mohali
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal , who opened party’s office in Phase-7, Mohali, said they will soon be releasing their election manifesto and declaring their vision for Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:32 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Mohali

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) said on Tuesday that they would be contesting elections in Punjab on all 117 seats and would soon be announcing their candidates.

Rajewal, who opened its office in Phase-7, Mohali, said, “We will soon be releasing our election manifesto and declaring our vision for Punjab. At present, Punjab is passing through a bad phase as unemployment, law and order, mining, liquor smuggling are the main issues and we assure the people that if we come to power, we will sort it out.”

He said he would be participating in the meeting of the Kisan Morcha scheduled for January 15.

He said whatever allegations the BJP levels, it does not matter and their “real face” had been exposed in front of everyone.

He said talks are on with Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for their tie-up in elections as the people of Punjab want a change.

