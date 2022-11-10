Mohali: Woman devotee suffers 55% burns while preparing langar

A 45-year-old woman suffered 55% burn injuries while working on a gas stove in Mohali’s Phase 11 gurdwara on Tuesday. The victim, Reeta of Sohana, had visited the shrine on the occasion of Gurpurab. She was making chapatis for langar when the accident took place. “Other devotees immediately came to her rescue and also doused the flames, but the woman suffered 55% burns,” said Phase 11 SHO Gagandeep Singh. Reeta is presently undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. “She is under observation. The police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case,” a cop said.

Tarn Taran resident held with 310 gram heroin

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Chandigarh police arrested Pargat Singh, 28, of Tarn Taran, with 310 gram heroin near ISBT-43. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at Sector-36 police station.

Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI court hears arguments on evidence

The court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, Sukhdev Singh on Wednesday heard the arguments on the supply of evidence in the Sippy Sidhu murder case. The counsel for accused Kalyani Singh argued that parts of evidence as requested by them were not provided, while the prosecution argued that what was relevant to the case was given.In pursuance of directions, main investigating officer deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Kush was also present in the court. Arguments on the application were not advanced and adjournment was sought by the counsel of the accused. The case was adjourned until November 21.

Accused in multiple theft cases lands in police net

A 22-year-old man involved in multiple theft cases has been arrested by in-charge of crime branch, Sector-26, Mohinder Singh and his team. Ten mobile phones, one laptop have been recovered from his possession. The accused, identified as Ramesh Rai, 22, of Muzzafarnagar, Bihar, used to target houses in the morning, when owners went out for a walk. Police said on October 26 morning, the accused had stolen an Apple watch and ₹25,000 from a house in Mansa Devi Complex. During investigation, he revealed that daily he used to visit different sectors on his two-wheeler, which did not have any number plate. “His theft time was from 4 am to 6am. He was caught on a CCTV footage, entering a house and leaving after theft,” a police inspector said. He has been taken on six-day police remand.

Auto-rickshaw driver, aide held for snatching

Posing as passenger, an accused along with the autorickshaw driver, snatched ₹2,000 and mobile phone of a Toga village resident in Mohali on Wednesday morning. The complainant, Bhushan, said the accused snatched his valuables before dumping him near the dumping ground. A case has been registered at Maloya police station. HTC

One arrested for snatching

The police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man who had been booked in a snatching case. The accused has been identified as Dilshad Ahmed of Small Flats, Dhanas. The accused had snatched a purse in September that carried ₹300 and a mobile phone of a Dadumajra colony (DMC) resident. The complainant, Suhai, 21, said on September 19, while she was returning home from work around 7:05 pm, a motorcycle-borne person snatched her purse near her house. Police also recovered snatched mobile phone and motorcycle used to commit the crime.

3 days on, police yet to arrest snatchers

The police are yet to arrest two activa-borne accused who had snatched cash and mobile phones of two Palsora residents, near the taxi stand, Sector-54, on November 6. The complainant, Kamlesh Chander, said he hails from Uttar Pradesh and stays on rent in Palsora village. On November 6, around 7:40 pm, while going home when he reached near taxi stand, the accused intercepted him and the pillion rider descended and snatched ₹870 and his mobile and sped away. He told the police that after a while a 19-year-old youth who identified himself as Intezaar of Palsora village told him that around 7:30 pm, two activa-borne youth had snatched ₹5,000 from him. Police has registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC on November 8, at Sector-39 police station.

42-yr-old held with 12 bottles of country liquor

The police on Tuesday arrested Karan Singh alias Pilla, 42, of Behlana, with 12 bottles of country liquor near N area gate. A case under the Excise Act was registered against the accused at Sector-31 police station. Later on, he was granted bail.

CPCB holds workshop on utilisation of paddy straw

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), regional directorate, Chandigarh, on Wednesday organised a workshop on guidelines for grant of one-time financial support for promoting establishment of paddy straw based pelletisation and torrefaction plants at CII, Chandigarh. It is an initiative of the central government to improve utilisation of paddy straw and reduce stubble burning by farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The workshop was attended by farmers, entrepreneurs and companies from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and HP.

Chandigarh traffic police organise painting competition

The Chandigarh traffic police on Wednesday organised a painting competition on the eve of 13th Chandigarh Police Week, in Sector 26. Total 131 students from various government and private schools participated in the event and drew on themes such as wrong parking, usage of helmet, seat belt, and mobile phone while driving. The first prize went to Akansha Nishad of Class 8, MRA Sr Sec Model School. The second prize was bagged by Sonam Sharma of Class 8, GMSSS, Sector 45 and the third prize was secured by Rajvir of Class 6, GMSSS, Sector 15.