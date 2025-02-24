Menu Explore
Mohali: Woman dies in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 24, 2025 08:08 AM IST



A woman scooterist died after being hit by a bike that was reportedly being driven on the wrong side of the road by three men in Phase 2, Mohali, on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Manjot Kaur, a resident of Phase 1. Police said the mishap took place in front of the J&K Bank branch in Phase 2 at around 5 pm.

Victim Manjot Kaur was a resident of Phase 1 in Mohali.


The victim was accompanied by her daughter on scooter. After the collision, Kaur fell on the road and suffered a fatal head injury. She was rushed to the local civil hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused were initially caught by passersby who handed them over to a PCR team. A video clip shows cops slapping the accused. The accused eventually managed to flee, dodging the police.

Investigating officer Manpreet Singh said the body was kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital for a postmortem examination and the accused would be nabbed soon. The Phase 1 police station has registered a case against the three unidentified men.

Follow Us On