Mohali | Woman who went missing last November dies by suicide, 1 booked

A 28-year-old man has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since November last year.

Her family members alleged that on April 14, they came to know that she was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) after she consumed a poisonous substance. By the time they reached the hospital, the woman had already died.

The victim’s brother has named one Rakesh Kumar in his police complaint. He said that his sister, who worked with a real estate company in Singhpura, had left for work on November 10, 2021, and not returned. The family had lodged a missing persons’ complaint at Dera Bassi police station.

The complainant said that after his sister’s death, he came to know that Rakesh Kumar had forcefully married and raped her. “She was held captive in his house due to which she could not even contact family members,” the complainant stated.

The complainant further claimed that Kumar had killed the victim by administering her some poisonous substance and then brought her to the hospital. He alleged that the accused had cremated his sister’s body before the post-mortem could be carried out.

Baltana police post-in-charge Burma Singh said a case under Sections 343 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Rakesh Kumar. The accused, a resident of Bankarpur, is currently on the run.