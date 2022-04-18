Mohali | Woman who went missing last November dies by suicide, 1 booked
A 28-year-old man has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since November last year.
Her family members alleged that on April 14, they came to know that she was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) after she consumed a poisonous substance. By the time they reached the hospital, the woman had already died.
The victim’s brother has named one Rakesh Kumar in his police complaint. He said that his sister, who worked with a real estate company in Singhpura, had left for work on November 10, 2021, and not returned. The family had lodged a missing persons’ complaint at Dera Bassi police station.
The complainant said that after his sister’s death, he came to know that Rakesh Kumar had forcefully married and raped her. “She was held captive in his house due to which she could not even contact family members,” the complainant stated.
The complainant further claimed that Kumar had killed the victim by administering her some poisonous substance and then brought her to the hospital. He alleged that the accused had cremated his sister’s body before the post-mortem could be carried out.
Baltana police post-in-charge Burma Singh said a case under Sections 343 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Rakesh Kumar. The accused, a resident of Bankarpur, is currently on the run.
-
Ex-Patiala jail superintendent booked for extortion
Following a judicial inquiry that has unearthed another extortion, torture and drug racket in the Patiala Central Jail, the police have booked a former jail superintendent, a former deputy superintendent and an ex-warder. Those booked have been identified as suspended jail superintendent Rajan Kapur, deputy superintendent (retd) Teja Singh and head warder (retd) Paramjit Singh. While Rajan Kapur is under suspension, the other two had retired. If someone didn't yield, he faced torture.
-
PU senate to take up proposed rules, regulations for M Voc courses in April 26 meet
Panjab University has proposed the rules and regulations for the Master of Vocation (M Voc) courses from the 2022-23 academic session, which will be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate for ratification. The rules and regulations have already been approved by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on behalf of the academic council and in anticipation of the approval of the senate. The varsity senate is scheduled to meet on April 26.
-
Covid positivity rate touches 15% in Noida; officials say no need to panic
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Uttar Pradesh government has put the National Capital Region districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on a high alert. The positivity rate in Noida has increased to about 15%, with 800-900 tests being conducted daily. However, officials said that though cases are rising, the positivity rate has not spiked at a considerable rate. % in government and 5% in private labs.
-
First phase of Mohali cancer hospital to start by April-end
The first phase of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, coming up at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), is finally set to become operational by the end of this month. The foundation stone for the project was laid over eight years ago. The hospital was to be made operational in December last year, but was delayed due to some pending works.
-
Hog deer rescued after being attacked by dogs in Mathura
A juvenile Indian Hog Deer was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit after it was chased by feral dogs in a textile mill compound located in Chhata (Mathura). The Wildlife SOS rapid response unit received a call on their helpline from the Mathura Forest Department about a hog deer in need of medical aid. The deer was injured by a pack of feral dogs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics