Mohali: Youth’s stunt ride on open jeep ends in police action

A video of youth performing dangerous stunt on a moving open jeep in Kharar went viral on social media, prompting swift from police. The youth was seen lying on the bonnet of the open jeep in the viral video. (HT Photo)

In the viral video, a youth could be seen lying dangerously on the bonnet of the fast-moving open jeep, besides four other occupants. In an open act of hooliganism, the youth on the bonnet appeared to be brandishing a knife-like object in his hand, while loud music was being played in the vehicle.

After the video went viral, Mohali traffic police traced the driver and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him while impounding the jeep.

Police officials confirmed that the video is around two months old. After identifying the vehicle, they also warned the jeep driver against performing such stunts in the future, issued the challan, and released him.

Police have urged the public to refrain from indulging in such dangerous activities, emphasising that stunts like these not only endanger the lives of those involved but also pose a serious risk to others on the road.