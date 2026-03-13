Mohali: 4,500 cops deployed for Investors Summit, Karan Aujla concert

With Mohali set to host mega events this weekend, more than 4,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city from March 13 to March 15 to manage traffic congestion and ensure smooth law and order arrangements. Punjabi singer Karan Aujla will perform at the PCA Stadium in Phase 9, Mohali, on March 14. (HT)

The heavy deployment comes as the three-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 and a live concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium are expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city.

The Punjab government is hosting the three-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 at Plaksha University in Sector 101 from March 13 to March 15, aiming to showcase 30 major investment projects proposed across various districts of the state. The projects together involve a proposed investment of ₹27,294 crore and are expected to generate employment for over 47,000 people.

The summit is expected to see participation from industry leaders, investors and senior government officials.

A senior police officer said that additional police personnel have been requisitioned from the Mohali Police Range and neighbouring districts to strengthen security arrangements during the busy weekend.

“Over 4,500 police personnel have been mobilised to manage both security and traffic during the summit and the concert, scheduled for March 14. Since the two events coincide, we are ensuring that adequate manpower is available at key points across the city. Traffic around Plaksha University is expected to remain largely manageable due to controlled access for summit delegates. Traffic diversions and additional deployment will be made around the PCA Stadium to handle the influx of spectators. At the same time, regular police staff will continue to remain deployed at police stations to ensure routine law and order duties in the city are not affected,” the officer said.