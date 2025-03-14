Menu Explore
Mohali: Cop among two held for extortion

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 14, 2025 07:58 AM IST

Mohali police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a Punjab cop, besides another man, for posing as CIA team and demanding 2 lakh by threatening to implicate an orthopaedic doctor in a drug case.

Mohali DSP HS Bal said that both the accused were arrested following use of technical and human intelligence. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as constable Babanpreet Singh, alias Bablu, who is a gunman of a retired IAS officer, and Manpreet Sandhu.

Dr Raman Kumar, who runs Guru Kirpa Clinic in Sohana, said Babanpreet and Manpreet reached his shop in a car on March 8.

“Babanpreet, wearing a police uniform, entered my shop and accused me of selling drugs. Threatening me and my staff, he took out 30,000 from the cash box and forced me to transfer 42,500 through a mobile application. The duo further sought 2 lakh from me, before leaving,” Kumar said.

DSP HS Bal said both the accused were arrested following use of technical and human intelligence. They are facing charges under Sections 308 (2), 61 (2), 351 (2) and 3(5) of BNS at the Sohana police station.

