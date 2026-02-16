Mohali: Haryana man eyeing life in US duped of ₹1.5 crore, immigration firm owner held

The Phase 11 police have arrested the owner of an immigration firm for allegedly cheating a Haryana resident of around ₹1.5 crore on the pretext of sending him to the USA. The accused in custody of Mohali police. (HT)

The accused, identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Harry, alias Champy, runs an immigration business under the name “Sign Visa” at CP67 Mall. He is a resident of Housing Board Flats in Sector 63, Chandigarh, said police.

According to the complainant, Rohtas, a resident of Fatehabad, Haryana, the accused lured him with the promise of helping him settle in the USA. However, he neither fulfilled his promise nor returned the money.

Police have also named Rajveer Kaur, associated with the firm, and Bikramdeep Singh, alias Fate, described as a friend and business partner of the main accused, as co-accused in the case.

An FIR under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Phase 11 police station.

Investigators said apart from the ₹1.5 crore involved in the present case, they had received 7 to 8 complaints against the accused, with allegations of fraud amounting to another ₹2 to ₹3 crore.

SHO Phase 11 Amandeep Baidwan said, “We have registered a case based on the Haryana resident’s complaint, and are verifying the financial transactions and documents used in the process.”

DSP Harsimran Bal said, “Several victims have approached us with similar allegations. We are consolidating the complaints and taking legal action as per the evidence collected.” Further investigation is underway.