Mohali: Iron cutter gets stuck in man’s forehead in attack, five held

An industrial unit’s employee underwent surgery to remove an iron cutter blade from his forehead after a brutal attack by a group of outsiders on the company premises in Phase 7, Industrial Area, Mohali, police said. The victim, Balvir Singh, is a native of Kohar Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district and currently residing in Mauli Baidwan village, Sector 80, Mohali. (HT)

Acting swiftly, police arrested five of the accused, identified as Badshah, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Ram Kishore, Kamal, Surinder and Sidam for the murder bid.

Narrating the attack to the police, he said he had been working at a solar energy company in Phase 7, Industrial Area, for the past two years.

On April 25, some company employees were standing outside the gate, when around seven youths, wielding kirpans and sharp weapons, accosted them, questioning about a boy. When they denied knowledge of any such person, the group left.

Later, the company owner, Yodhvir Singh, was speaking to some workers who were unloading solar equipment from a vehicle, when around 10-12 armed youths returned, carrying swords, sticks and other weapons.

An altercation erupted, and one of them forced his way inside the premises and started attacking Yodhvir, inflicting life-threatening blows.

Balvir said as he tried to intervene, one of the attackers flung a stick fitted with an iron cutter blade at him. The blade struck Balvir directly on the forehead and got embedded after detaching from the stick.

He alleged that Badshah and his unidentified accomplices proceeded to vandalise Yodhvir’s vehicle using swords and sticks, before fleeing the scene.

Balvir was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where doctors performed surgery to remove the blade from his head.

Police subsequently registered a case under Sections 109, 115 (2), 126 (2), 324 (4), 351(2), 191 (3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Phase 1 police station, and arrested five of the accused.

They were produced in court, which granted a two-day police remand. Further raids are underway to trace and arrest the remaining assailants.