Mohali: Lensman accidentally touches power line during wedding shoot, head severed

In a freak mishap, a 32-year-old photographer’s head was severed after coming in contact with an 11 kV electricity line while shooting a wedding function at a house in Singha Devi, Nayagaon, on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Jatinder Jain, alias Jatin, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali. He ran a photo studio in Balongi, with the name “MK Studio”. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Jatinder Jain, alias Jatin, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali. He ran a photo studio in Balongi, with the name “MK Studio”.

According to police, he had climbed upstairs to capture aerial pictures and videos of the sangeet function downstairs.

While bending forward from the balcony, his neck came in contact with the high-voltage electricity line passing in front of the house’s second floor, leading to electrocution. Such was the impact that his head got severed from the neck, dropping to the ground floor, much to the shock of the family and guests.

The victim’s lifeless body remained in the balcony for three hours before staff from the electricity department shut down the power supply. The body was eventually lowered and moved to the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6.

Following autopsy, the body was handed over to the family and cremated on Sunday.

The victim’s friend Rohit said Jatinder had met with an accident around two years back, following which doctors had implanted an iron rod in his arm. The family is suspecting this led to Jatin coming in contact with the power line.