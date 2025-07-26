Mohali: Man objects to wrong parking outside his house, stabbed to death

A 30-year-old bouncer was stabbed to death after he objected to wrong parking outside his house in Balongi village on Friday morning. The victim, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Balongi, was headed to work when the attack took place, said Mohali police. (HT)

According to police, the incident took place between 9 and 10 am, when the victim, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Balongi, was headed to work.

As per police, three men, who live in a nearby paying guest (PG) accommodation, had parked their car in front of his house. As Sarabjit objected to this, the trio launched an attack with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting grievous stab injuries.

Sarabjit was rushed to the Mohali civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A post-mortem examination was underway at the time of filing this report.

Eyewitnesses told police that the assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) inspector Kulwant Singh said, “We received information about the attack in the morning and reached the spot immediately. One person has died and we have launched a thorough investigation. We have identified all accused and have initiated a manhunt. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. Statements from local residents and eyewitnesses are also being recorded to aid the investigation.”