Mohali: Mullanpur bank’s guard shoots customer’s son dead amid brawl

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 22, 2024 08:44 AM IST

The victim, with his friends, had visited Union Bank’s Majra branch in Mullanpur to enquire about their mothers’ pension when an altercation erupted

A security guard posted at Union Bank’s Majra branch in Mullanpur shot a customer’s 26-year-old son dead following a heated argument on Friday morning.

Police at the crime scene in Mullanpur, Mohali, on Friday. (HT Photo)
The security guard, Gurinder Singh, a resident of Rupnagar, was arrested from the spot.

The deceased was identified as Manvir Singh, alias Mani, 26, a resident of Majra village.

Manvir Singh, alias Mani, 26, the victim. (HT)
According to police, the incident, captured by the bank’s CCTV cameras, occurred around 10.45 am. Manvir, accompanied by three friends, had entered the bank to enquire about their mothers’ old age pension, when they got into an argument with the bank staff and the security guard.

The CCTV footage showed the victim and the security guard pushing each other at the bank’s entrance. Amid the melee, the guard, armed with a .12-bore gun, forced the victim out of the bank. As the victim went out, the guard suddenly stepped out and opened fire at Manvir. After the guard returned, a woman proceed to bolt the bank door from inside.

Manvir was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. His friends escaped unhurt.

Mullanpur DSP Dharamvir Singh said, “We questioned the bank staff, who reported that the victim had an argument with the guard, leading to the latter stepping outside and shooting the victim in the abdomen.”

“The accused was arrested from the scene and the licensed weapon used in the crime was seized. We also reviewed the CCTV footage to check for a robbery angle, but confirmed that the guard opened fire in a fit of rage after the argument. Further investigation is underway,” added DSP.

According to police, the victim had visited the bank with his friends as their mothers were facing issues with receipt of pension in their accounts.

Hardeep Kaur, a resident of Majra and the mother of one of Manvir’s friends, said, “My son came with Manvir to inquire about the pension deductions. It is a condemnable incident for the bank security guard to shoot someone’s son.”

Inspector Simranjit Singh, SHO, Mullanpur, said, “The security guard was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act at the Mullanpur police station.”

