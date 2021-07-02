Mohali: Murder of gang member after failed gold robbery bid cracked

With the arrest of three members of a carjacking gang and recovery of nine SUVs and a Royal Enfield bike, the crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali police have, after seven months, cracked the murder case of their accomplice, Jaspreet Singh.

The accused have been identified as Pargat Singh, 29, of Dhaliwal village, Patiala, presently residing at Ivory Tower in Sector 70, Mohali; Karamjit Singh, alias Lucky, 29, of Jalalpur village, Patiala; and Satwant Singh, alias Bittu, 33, of Lalodi village, Patiala. The three accused were produced in a court on Thursday and remanded to police custody.

On December 9 last year, the three accused and the victim had tried to loot gold and cash at gunpoint from Shri Gold Testing Lab in Sector 23C, Chandigarh. Two of them had fired shots injuring lab owner Sanjay.

The police had later found the body of one of the shooters, Jaspreet Singh, alias Billa, in a Tata Tigor car in Nanu Majra village in Sector 82. The victim was a resident of New Indira Colony in Manimajra. On the statement of the victim’s brother, a case was registered.

According to police, the three accused had killed Jaspreet fearing that he had been identified by the police via CCTV cameras.

In a press release, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said, “Prior to this incident, on November 12 last year, the accused had also snatched a Ford Endeavour car at gunpoint in Sector 82.”

“A special team of the CIA staff was constituted to investigate the above cases and on June 21, Pargat Singh was arrested from Gurugram. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with his accomplices, used to snatch and steal vehicles, tamper with their chassis number, and make forged number plates and registration certificates before selling them,” he added.

The Endeavour, along with eight other four-wheelers and a motorcycle were recovered by the police.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that the gang used highly developed technology to open vehicles fitted with anti-burglary system and de-assembled a vehicle in less than two hours after stealing it.