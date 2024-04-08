 Mohali: On the run since 2015, PO caught with 2 kg opium - Hindustan Times
Mohali: On the run since 2015, PO caught with 2 kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 08, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Identified as Mohammad Iqbal, 66, a resident of Budhana village, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, the accused was earlier nabbed by Mohali CIA in 2013 with 52 kg poppy husk, following which he was booked under the NDPS Act at the City Kharar police station

Absconding since 2015, a proclaimed offender was arrested by the Mohali CIA staff after being found in possession of 2 kg opium near Khanpur village, Mohali.

The accused was booked in another NDPS Act case at the City Kharar police station in Mohali district.
The accused was booked in another NDPS Act case at the City Kharar police station in Mohali district. (HT)

Identified as Mohammad Iqbal, 66, a resident of Budhana village, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, the accused was earlier nabbed by Mohali CIA in 2013 with 52 kg poppy husk, following which he was booked under the NDPS Act at the City Kharar police station.

But after securing bail in June 2015, he never appeared before court and was declared a proclaimed offender.

On Saturday, a patrolling team, led by sub-inspector (SI) Harbhej Singh, intercepted the accused near Khanpur village while he was riding a motorcycle.

He was found carrying 2 kg opium in a bag and tried to flee. But the police team apprehended him.

“After the court earlier declared him a proclaimed offender, he refrained from drug business for a while, but eventually returned to supplying opium and poppy husk to his regular customers here. A local court has granted us two-day custody during which we will try to find the source of the contraband and his drug supply network,” said DSP (Investigation) Harsimrat Singh Chhetra.

The accused was booked in another NDPS Act case at the City Kharar police station.

