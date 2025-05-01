Mohali: PSPCL lineman electrocuted to death while repairing transformer

A 28-year-old lineman with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) died on Wednesday after receiving a severe electric shock while repairing a transformer in New Defence Colony, Zirakpur. According to sources, two transformers were located in close proximity at the location. Harpreet had shut down the power supply to one, unaware that the other was still live. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Colony, Banur, Mohali.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am when Harpreet was attending to a fault at the site following a complaint.

According to sources, two transformers were located in close proximity at the location.

Harpreet had shut down the power supply to one, unaware that the other was still live.

While working, his hand accidentally came in contact with the live transformer, resulting in a powerful electric shock.

He was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Harpreet had joined PSPCL on April 21, 2023, and was currently serving his probation period. He had got married in February this year.

Shaurya, who suffered critical injuries after falling onto high-tension electric wires, died at PGIMER on Wednesday after battling for life for five days. The incident occurred on April 25 in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, when the 11-year-old boy fell onto overhead electric wires while playing at his landlord’s house.

He was initially taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and later referred to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries.