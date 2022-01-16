Mohali: Realty firm booked for delay in handing over flat possession

Police have booked the management of a realty firm for failing to hand over possession of two flats to a Chandigarh resident.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 36, had alleged that she booked two 1BHK flats at Dara Kingdom, Mohali, by paying booking amount of ₹46,000 and ₹20,000 in March and April 2018, respectively.

Rahul Mehra, alias Rahul Dara, the managing director, and other promoters of Dara Buildtech and Developer Limited, which was building the flats, assured her of possession of flats by December 31, 2018. But they neither constructed the flats nor returned her money.

Acting on her complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station. Further investigation is underway.