 Mohali: Retired Colonel loses ₹2.5 cr to online trading scam - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Retired Colonel loses 2.5 cr to online trading scam

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 20, 2024 09:06 AM IST

On the complaint of retired Colonel Sanjay Bhatia (retd) of Darshan Vihar, Sector 68, state cyber cell booked unidentified persons.

A retired Colonel lost savings worth 2.5 crore to stock investment scams run by fraudsters posing as investment experts.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act at the Punjab State Cyber Crime police station. (iStock)
The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act at the Punjab State Cyber Crime police station. (iStock)

On the complaint of retired Colonel Sanjay Bhatia (retd) of Darshan Vihar, Sector 68, state cyber cell booked unidentified persons.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In his complaint, Bhatia said he got interested in stock investments during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and started investing from his retirement savings and pension.

On February 24, 2024,he saw an advertisement of “Viking Global Investment” on Facebook. “They asked interested people to join a WhatsApp group, which I did. I was told by one Sarvesh, who posed as a stock Guru, that the US-based investment company is establishing their branch in Asia (India). He gave very good and convincing lectures on stock market trends, analyses and summaries. Then, the company launched a 600% profit plan and asked me to invest through their app,” Bhatia told police.

Bhatia deposited his savings in different accounts, which got loaded on the aforementioned app.

After the initial growth seemed good on the, he ended up pulling money from his shares’ investment, daughter’s and wife’s bank accounts. By the end of two months, he had invested 2.5 crore in the scheme.

“They (the company) assigned me to a separate VIP group on WhatsApp. So, Maya Salem, an assistant of Sarvesh and a fund manager Anuj Soni used to chat with me after the investment lectures. Now, on maturity of the plan, the app displayed that my investment had grown to more than 12 crore. When I wished to liquidate my investment and profit, I was asked to deposit an amount of 1.79 crore as TDS/service tax. Upon telling them to deduct the amount out of my profits, they said it was not possible due to company policy. Even partial withdrawal wasn’t permitted, which made me suspicious. Similarly, through another ‘Alicia app’, they fooled me of 40 lakh,” the victim added.

The Colonel added that Alicia group’s Shivangi Joshi, who was regularly in touch with him, stopped responding to his messages as soon as he sought withdrawal. Following these incidents, he lodged a complaint with the Mohali cyber crime police.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act at the Punjab State Cyber Crime police station.

Superintendent of police (Cyber Cell) Harinder Singh Maan said that many such complaints have been received in the recent past. “People should only invest through verified websites or through their banks only. We have closed many fake bank accounts after the probe. Many bank accounts were also freezed for recoveries,” Maan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Retired Colonel loses 2.5 cr to online trading scam

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On