Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD development policies behind Mohali’s realty boom: Sukhbir

SAD development policies behind Mohali’s realty boom: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 09, 2023 01:34 AM IST

Sukhbir said special emphasis laid by the then Akali government for the development of Mohali had led to a boom in the realty sector of the city

Mohali, which has now turned into an emerging real estate hotspot, is reaping the harvest of the seed of development sown during the government of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a remembrance function organised by the Mohali party unit in the memory of the former chief minister at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, in Mohali. (HT Photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a remembrance function organised by the Mohali party unit in the memory of the former chief minister at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, in Mohali. (HT Photo)

He was speaking during a remembrance function organised by the local SAD unit in the memory of the former chief minister at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana.

Sukhbir said special emphasis laid by the then Akali government for the development of Mohali had led to a boom in the realty sector of the city. Due to lack of development, there were no takers of the land till a few years ago, but now the real estate market was drawing buyers from across Punjab and neighbouring states, he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, “The Congress has done nothing for the development of Punjab, while Mann has nothing to offer. He started painting the old hospital buildings and claimed it as a big achievement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shiromani akali dal parkash singh badal mohali + 1 more
shiromani akali dal parkash singh badal mohali
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out