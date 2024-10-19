Mohali’s first SARAS Mela kicks off

The much-awaited SARAS Mela kicked off on Friday evening with the Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurating it in Sector 88. This is the first time that the mela is being organised in Mohali and will be held till October 27. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond and actor Binu Dhillion at the SARAS Mela in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

MLA Derabassi Kuljit Singh Randhwa and comedian turned actor and producer Binu Dhillon were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the media, Sond, who also holds the portfolio of Punjab tourism and cultural affairs department said that in the run-up to showcase Punjab’s rich heritage and culture to the world, the government is holding such a big event. He said that SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Society) Mela not only provides a nationwide platform for the country’s rural artisans to sell their craft but also gives the people the opportunity to experience India’s diverse culture.

He said that about 600 artisans from 20 states have set up 300 stalls here to exhibit the rare handicrafts and handmade products that have uniqueness in manufacturing.

Interacting with the artisans who come from Agra, Hoshiarpur and other parts of the country, Sond applauded their craftsmanship. The visitors were treated to vibrant performances depicting diverse culture of Assam’s Bihu, Haryana’s Ghoomar, Nagara, puppet dance and the unique and bold performance of bazigars (daredevils).

Among the dignitaries who were present at the mela were ADC (general) Viraj S Tidke, ADC (development) and SARAS Mela nodal officer Sonam Chaudhary, Mohali MC commissioner T Benith, joint commissioner Deepankar Garg, SDM Kharar Gurminder Singh and DDPO Baljinder Singh Grewal.