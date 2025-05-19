Mohali: Self-styled preacher nabbed for stealing landlady’s car

A self-styled preacher has been arrested for stealing the car of his landlady. On April 28, the accused allegedly took her car and fled, following which a police complaint was lodged at the Phase-11 police station in Mohali. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Gurvinder Singh, alias Nikku Dass.

In her complaint, the victim, Surjit Kaur, a resident of Phase-11, stated that Singh had been staying as a tenant in her house for the past four months.

On April 28, he allegedly took her car and fled, following which a police complaint was lodged at the Phase-11 police station.

SHO Aman Baidwan said the accused was a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib. Despite being summoned multiple times, he failed to appear. A police team was then dispatched to Muktsar, where he was arrested.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody in Rupnagar jail.

The SHO further stated that the stolen car had been recovered. He added that the accused, who claimed to be a preacher, was operating through social media platforms.