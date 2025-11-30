Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Mohali: Serial snatcher facing 19 cases again in police net

HT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 30, 2025 07:52 am IST

The accused, identified as Deep, was released on bail by a local court on October 4 and returned to his old ways, said sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh

Already facing 19 cases of theft and snatching, a Dhakoli resident has once again been arrested for snatching a woman’s gold chain in Zirakpur’s Baltana market.

His latest target was Vinni Gandhi, a teacher and resident of Saini Vihar. (HT)
The accused, identified as Deep, was released on bail by a local court on October 4 and returned to his old ways, said sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh.

He has already been to jail four times and is named as an accused in multiple ongoing investigations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali and Ludhiana.

On Thursday, Gandhi was riding her Honda Activa in Baltana’s main market. Two men on a scooter approached her and snatched her gold chain, before speeding away.

Based on CCTV footage and local inputs, police identified and arrested Deep.

During questioning, Deep told police that he had sold the gold chain to a man in Delhi. He also revealed that the Honda Activa used in the offence had been handed over to the same person. Police teams are now trying to trace the Delhi man.

Police presented Deep in court that remanded him to two-day police custody. Police said that during the remand, they aim to recover the stolen gold chain, locate the scooter used in the incident and identify the second person involved in the crime.

Investigators added that Deep’s custodial questioning may help them connect several pending snatching and theft cases reported in Zirakpur and neighbouring districts. Further investigation is underway.

AI Summary AI Summary

A Dhakoli resident, Deep, was arrested for snatching a woman's gold chain in Zirakpur, despite facing 19 prior theft cases and being recently released on bail. The victim, Vinni Gandhi, reported the incident to police, leading to Deep's identification through CCTV. Authorities aim to recover the stolen chain and link Deep to other ongoing investigations.