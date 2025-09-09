Mohali: Speeding car kills woman walking her dog near Landran Chowk

A 53-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding car while walking her pet dog near Landran Chowk on Sunday. The victim, identified as Mandeep Kaur, was walking close to her husband’s clinic when the accident took place. (iStock)

Police said the car struck Mandeep from behind while she was walking on the correct side of the road. The driver, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Mansa, was immediately detained by police. Tests are being conducted to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

According to police reports, the vehicle was moving at high speed and failed to slow down despite seeing pedestrians in the area. Mandeep was critically injured in the collision and died before she could be moved to a nearby hospital. The exact speed of the vehicle and other details of the crash are part of the ongoing investigation.

Sohana police have registered a case under Sections 106 (rash driving ), 281 (causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of ₹20,000 or more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.