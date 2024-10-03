Mohan vows to make Panchkula an industrial hub

Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan on Wednesday promised to make Panchkula a cyber hub and an industrial town. Congress candidate Chander Mohan during a campaign rally in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

While campaigning in different parts of Panchkula addressing public meetings, Chander Mohan said, “When Panchkula came into existence, it was my revered father, the then-chief minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal’s vision that Panchkula would become a very clean and modern city equipped with all the necessary facilities. He succeeded in realising that dream to a large extent.”

“As his son, I will be realising his dream. I am fully confident that Panchkula can achieve the same as Gurugram. My dream is to develop Panchkula as a cyber hub and an industrial town,” he said. He further mentioned,”The air quality here is excellent, and people want to settle here. The need of the hour is to upgrade the infrastructure, and I have a detailed plan for that. If we support local businesses, development will happen in Panchkula instead of Mohali or Baddi.”

Chander Mohan reiterated his commitment to solve the issue of stray animals in Panchkula.

He mentioned that the problem is becoming more severe by the day, with stray animals roaming in every area. He further emphasised that leaving cattle on the road is an act of cruelty towards these voiceless creatures and is also causing frequent accidents.

Talking of stray cattle menace, Chander Mohan, stated, “Once elected as the representative of Panchkula, solving this issue would be my top priority.”

He added, “Animal owners would be educated about this issue, and new shelters for these animals would be constructed in the district.”

He further said, “There is ample land available with the panchayat and municipal bodies in the district, and this land would be utilised to give these animals a new life.”

Chander Mohan acknowledged that residents are not only troubled by stray cattle but also by the menace of stray dogs and monkeys.

He assured that a special sterilisation campaign would be conducted to address the issue of stray dogs, along with a robust vaccination programme for them.