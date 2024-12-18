Molestation of nursing student at Sarabha college: Police yet to identify accused

The Ludhiana police are yet to identify the accused, who sexually harassed a final-year nursing student at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha College and Hospital in Ludhiana on November 27. The investigation has yielded no leads. (Getty image)

As per the complaint, three middle-aged men reportedly approached the student near the auditorium under the guise of seeking medical help. They allegedly assaulted her, tearing her clothes. The victim, a hosteller, was alone at the time.

The following day, on November 28, students staged a protest, accusing the college management of attempting to suppress the matter instead of taking prompt action. Female students, particularly hostellers from other districts and states, voiced fears about their safety, questioning the campus’s inadequate security measures.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mullanpur Dakha, Varinder Singh Khosa, visited the college during the protest, accompanied by his team, including a lady constable and CCTV experts. Khosa confirmed that the police had received a complaint from the college management and registered a case against unidentified men. He stated that the victim’s statement had been recorded, and she was stable.

However, the investigation has yielded no leads. “The accused have not been identified as the CCTV footage that we recovered from the campus did not provide any concrete evidence. We cannot confirm the exact sequence of events, but the investigation is ongoing. Till now, nothing could be traced,” Khosa said. He added that the college has been instructed to improve security, including installing more CCTV cameras. “We had told the concerned authorities to enhance security in the campus to avoid any such incident in near future,” he added.

College students, requesting anonymity, claimed that no changes have been made since the incident. “Nothing has changed much and even the accused are roaming free,” said one of the female students. Despite repeated attempts, college principal Gaganjot Kaur was unavailable for a comment.