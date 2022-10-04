Money transfer firm employee stabbed, robbed of 15 lakh in Panchkula

Three men robbed a money transfer firm’s employee of around ₹15 lakh after throwing chilli powder in his eyes and stabbing him with knives in Budhanpur, Panchkula, on Monday afternoon.

The entire crime was captured on a CCTV camera and the police believe it to be the handiwork of local criminals.

The victim, Laxmi Narayan, alias Lucky, 24, is a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon, Mohali.

He told the police that he worked for Ecaps, a money transfer firm based in Bapu Dham, Sector 26, Chandigarh, for which he collected money from various shops, before depositing it in bank.

On Monday, he left home on his motorcycle with ₹8.65 lakh in cash, the previous day’s collection.

As part of his job, he visited three shops in Budhanpur, two shops in Sector 21 and one shop in Sector 29. From there, he left for Rai Khurd and Behlana in Chandigarh, where he collected money from two more shops. Thereon, he visited three shops in Vikas Nagar and two in Mauli Jagran, before his last stop at a shop in Budhanpur again. Through these visits, he collected ₹5.96 lakh in all.

While leaving the last shop on his motorcycle around 12.15 pm, three youths waylaid him, threw chilli powder in his eyes, before attacking him with sharp-edged weapons. As he collapsed, they fled with his bag containing ₹14.6 lakh in cash and important documents.

Police said Laxmi was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was treated for the stab injuries.

Investigators said the accused came on two motorcycles and were residents of the same village. Some of their faces were captured in a CCTV camera and they will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-14 police station.