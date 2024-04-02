 Money-laundering case: Mohali special court denies bail to Dharamsot - Hindustan Times
Money-laundering case: Mohali special court denies bail to Dharamsot

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 02, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The vigilance bureau had registered the case on June 2, 2022 over allegations that Dharamsot and his family members had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹7.02 crore between March 1, 2016, and March 31, 2022.

A special court in Mohali dismissed the second bail plea of the state’s former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a money-laundering case being probed by Enforcement Directorate, pertaining to a case registered by vigilance bureau in 2022.

Seeking bail, his counsel contended that Dharamsot was falsely implicated in the case and no useful purpose would be served by keeping him behind bars.
Seeking bail, his counsel contended that Dharamsot was falsely implicated in the case and no useful purpose would be served by keeping him behind bars. (HT File)



Seeking bail, his counsel contended that Dharamsot was falsely implicated in the case and no useful purpose would be served by keeping him behind bars.

Special public prosecutor for the complainant/ED, Jagjit Singh Sarao, however, contested the bail application.

After hearing both sides, Special Court Judge Avtar Singh dismissed the bail plea, stating, “The court cannot hold that no prima-facie case is made out against the accused. The accused is not entitled for regular bail. If bail is granted, the accused can commit further offence of similar nature. He can flee from India.”

Money-laundering case: Mohali special court denies bail to Dharamsot
