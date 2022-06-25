Monitor cotton fields for pink bollworms, PAU cautions farmers

Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) senior entomologist Vijay Kumar has advised cotton growers to monitor fields regularly for the presence of pink bollworm (PBW) during a live event being streamed on YouTube and Facebook for local farmers.

He further stressed upon farmers to contact PAU experts on noticing the attack and follow recommended practices for its management.

Microbiology expert Pratiba Vyas, meanwhile, said biofertilizers were low-cost, eco-friendly, pollution-free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity. She said the varsity has recommended biofertilizers for rice, wheat, maize, sugarcane, onion, potato, turmeric, berseem, lucerne, pigeon-pea, soybean, moong, field pea, among others, while adding the adoption of the technology has seen a jump in Punjab during the last few years.

Markfed general manager Sandeep Sofat provided tips for marketing the moong crop, while principal agro-meteorologist KK Gill spoke about the monsoon remaining normal this year.

Former head of food science dept addresses students at agri varsity

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)’s department of food science and technology, organised a lecture by former head of the department and professor and the department of Food Science and Nutrition in Kuwait University Jiwan Singh Sidhu. More than hundred students and faculty members attended the lecture on “History of our Department and my Journey in Food Science and Technology.”

Head of the department and food technologist (vegetable) principal Poonam A Sachdev Dr Savita Sharma, food technologist (dough rheology),former head KS Minhas and senior scientist SS Thind were also present at the lecture, wherein Sidhu elaborated on the various developments of the department since its inception in 1969.

He also spoke about his near-50-year experience of working as a food scientist and the role of a parent and teacher in the overall development of a child.

He also shared his personal ventures and encouraged the students to work hard and strive for perfection in every field.Speaking on the occasion, Sachdev said, “Dr Sidhu is a ‘Mine’ of information and students should take inspiration from his experience and work culture.”