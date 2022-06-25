Monitor cotton fields for pink bollworms, PAU cautions farmers
Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) senior entomologist Vijay Kumar has advised cotton growers to monitor fields regularly for the presence of pink bollworm (PBW) during a live event being streamed on YouTube and Facebook for local farmers.
He further stressed upon farmers to contact PAU experts on noticing the attack and follow recommended practices for its management.
Microbiology expert Pratiba Vyas, meanwhile, said biofertilizers were low-cost, eco-friendly, pollution-free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity. She said the varsity has recommended biofertilizers for rice, wheat, maize, sugarcane, onion, potato, turmeric, berseem, lucerne, pigeon-pea, soybean, moong, field pea, among others, while adding the adoption of the technology has seen a jump in Punjab during the last few years.
Markfed general manager Sandeep Sofat provided tips for marketing the moong crop, while principal agro-meteorologist KK Gill spoke about the monsoon remaining normal this year.
Former head of food science dept addresses students at agri varsity
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)’s department of food science and technology, organised a lecture by former head of the department and professor and the department of Food Science and Nutrition in Kuwait University Jiwan Singh Sidhu. More than hundred students and faculty members attended the lecture on “History of our Department and my Journey in Food Science and Technology.”
Head of the department and food technologist (vegetable) principal Poonam A Sachdev Dr Savita Sharma, food technologist (dough rheology),former head KS Minhas and senior scientist SS Thind were also present at the lecture, wherein Sidhu elaborated on the various developments of the department since its inception in 1969.
He also spoke about his near-50-year experience of working as a food scientist and the role of a parent and teacher in the overall development of a child.
He also shared his personal ventures and encouraged the students to work hard and strive for perfection in every field.Speaking on the occasion, Sachdev said, “Dr Sidhu is a ‘Mine’ of information and students should take inspiration from his experience and work culture.”
Draft of BBMP wards notified, but uncertainty looms over elections
The Karnataka government has notified the draft delimitation to expand the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 243, and the same will be posted in the public domain to call for any objections within the next 15 days. Not just new wards would be drawn, but reservations for other backward classes will also be included, the government added.
CM distributes financial assistance to sportspersons
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed over financial assistance cheques to 60 sportspersons under Mission Excellence, a move aimed at helping budding talent in the international arena. The Delhi government started the Mission Excellence scheme in 2018 to provide outstanding sportspersons with financial assistance of upto ₹16 lakh to ensure that talented players do not face a lack of funds.
Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A 32-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot dead his wife's male friend and also shot and injured her before turning the gun on himself at a hotel in Shuru village on the outskirts of Manali town in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said police. The 32-year-old man hailed from Sector 7, Rohini, in north-west Delhi, and ran a camping business at Ghiyagi village of Banjar district in Kullu. The woman was injured, the police said.
RWAs demand role in property tax collection; point out difficulties in property tax portal
The United RWAs Joint Action, an umbrella body for residents' welfare associations in the city, has pointed out several anomalies in the online property tax collection system while also submitting a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, seeking a more inclusive role in the tax collection system. The total property tax collection for 2021-22 was ₹2,032 crore. Atul Goyal, who heads URJA said RWAs have also pointed out several anomalies in the existing tax portal.
Three week deadline to complete ‘scientific pruning’ of trees in New Delhi; LG launches drive
Almost a month after several trees were uprooted and branches damaged during a squall in the Capital, lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday morning launched a New Delhi Municipal Council campaign to scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees in Connaught Place. Saxena said that the pruning exercise will be completed within three weeks.
