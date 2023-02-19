Monitor wheat crop to check yellow rust disease: Karnal institute

Amid reports that rise in day temperature could impact the wheat output, the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, has issued a few measures to lessen the impact of the rising mercury on the crop if the temperature reaches beyond certain limits.

Most of the crop in Haryana is in the flowering and tillering stage. The temperature has begun surging as most of the parts of the state recorded significantly hotter days with maximum temperature reaching above 27°C which is 4°C warmer than the normal temperature recorded in February.

The meteorological department, Chandigarh, has predicted a rise in the minimum temperatures by 2-3 °C during the next four days and even there are no predictions of rain in the next few days.

According to the advisory, spraying of 2% potassium may reduce the losses besides it was suggested to irrigate wheat as per requirement to avoid the damage caused by terminal heat in case of sudden rise in temperature.

Also, farmers who have the facility of sprinkler irrigation can irrigate their field with sprinkler for 30 minutes in the afternoon in case of rise in temperature and they are suggested to apply light irrigation to the crop. Irrigation should be stopped if strong wind is blowing, else the crop may fall which may result in more damage, reads the advisory.

Since the ongoing climatic conditions are favourable for the spread of the yellow rust disease, farmers are urged to keep inspecting the wheat crop for the disease regularly. “If yellow rust is confirmed, make 0.1% solution of propiconazole 25 EC and sprinkle it on the crop. Spray 200ml of medicine mixed with 200 litres of water for one acre. Keep a constant watch for leaf aphid (chepa) in wheat. If the population of leaf aphids exceeds the economic injury level (ETL-10-15 aphids or kill), then spray withquinalphos 25% EC 400 ml quantity in 200-250 litres of water and spray at the rate of per acre,” added the advisory.

Agriculture experts are of the view that the rise in the temperature in February at this stage is harmful for the crop as it could affect the growth of the grain. As per reports from the meteorological department, there has been a rise of around 5°C in the past two weeks with the maximum temperature in most of the parts of Haryana has reached around 26°C and the minimum remains at around 15°C.

On being contacted, IIWBR Karnal director Gyanendra Singh said they have issued an advisory as a precautionary measure in the case the day’s temperature increases further.

“As of now there is no major impact on the crop as the day’s temperature should be below 30°C and night temperature should be below 15°C. But if the temperature increases further, farmers are advised to follow the guidelines,” he added.

On the other hand, Dr Narender Goyal of Damla Krishi Vigyan Kendra said that the rising temperature is not good for the wheat crop as it could affect the growth of the grain. If the ongoing weather condition persists for the next couple of days, it could affect the yield, he added.

Scientists of the IIWBR, Karnal, were earlier predicting a bumper wheat crop as they believed that the country’s wheat production may break all previous records and reach over 112 million tonnes.

