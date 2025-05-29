Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Monkey bites nine students in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 29, 2025 08:06 AM IST

The students suffered injuries on their hands and legs, following which they were rushed to civil hospital, where doctors administered anti-rabies vaccine.

A monkey bit nine girl students at PM Shri Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Murthal in Sonepat on Wednesday.

A monkey bit nine girl students at PM Shri Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Murthal in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A monkey bit nine girl students at PM Shri Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Murthal in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The students suffered injuries on their hands and legs, following which they were rushed to civil hospital, where doctors administered anti-rabies vaccine.

A teacher Kiran said that a lesson was in progress when a monkey entered the classroom and bit five girl students, following which the girls were taken to civil hospital in Sonepat.

“Then, the monkey entered other classes around 11 am and bit four more girls. Principal Suman Sharma appraised district education officer Naveen Gulia about the incident and took his permission to close the school early and send students back. The students were asked to go back home around 12.30 pm,” she added.

She further said that all the girls are safe, and they were given anti-rabies vaccine at civil hospital.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Monkey bites nine students in Sonepat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On