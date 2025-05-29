Monkey bites nine students in Sonepat

A monkey bit nine girl students at PM Shri Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Murthal in Sonepat on Wednesday. A monkey bit nine girl students at PM Shri Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Murthal in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The students suffered injuries on their hands and legs, following which they were rushed to civil hospital, where doctors administered anti-rabies vaccine.

A teacher Kiran said that a lesson was in progress when a monkey entered the classroom and bit five girl students, following which the girls were taken to civil hospital in Sonepat.

“Then, the monkey entered other classes around 11 am and bit four more girls. Principal Suman Sharma appraised district education officer Naveen Gulia about the incident and took his permission to close the school early and send students back. The students were asked to go back home around 12.30 pm,” she added.

She further said that all the girls are safe, and they were given anti-rabies vaccine at civil hospital.