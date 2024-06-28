Monsoon arrives in Jammu and Kashmir, rain to intensity from July 2

Monsoon has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir bringing moderate rains over Jammu division and bringing down the temperatures. Residents using an umbrella to shield themselves from sudden showers in Mandi, Himachal. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The meteorological (MeT) centre in Srinagar said light to moderate rains and thundershowers were recorded at many places of Jammu division.

“Finally, south west monsoon rainfall commenced this morning over Jammu division bringing relief from on-going heat wave and hot weather,” MeT’s local centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

The MeT said Udhampur received 30.5 mm rain, Kathua 35 mm and Katra 28.1 mm.

“There are chances of gradual rise in rainfall intensity from July 2 onwards,” Ahmad said.

The MeT, in an update, said conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad in next two to three days.

It forecasted light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places of Jammu division towards late night and early mornings till June 30.

“Light rain at a few places of Kashmir division is also expected,” the update said.

From July 2, there will be gradual rise in rainfall intensity with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rainfall at many places. “Heavy showers at a few places for a brief period cannot be ruled out,” it said.

Faizan Arif, an independent weather spotter, said the monsoon rains would also bring down temperatures in Kashmir, which may delay the summer break in Valley’s schools.

“Probably, Kashmir will also witness rain showers, and temperatures will come down particularly during the first week of July. The current weather forecast doesn’t indicate any need for it (summer break) till 10th July,” he said on his handle Kashmir_Weather on ‘X’.

The MeT issued an advisory cautioning against landslides and mudslides at few vulnerable places.

“Few places may experience moderate thunderstorms and lightning as well,” the MeT said.

Jammu and Kashmir particularly Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation owing to western disturbances – moisture laden winds from Mediterranean – while the rest is brought about by monsoon rains.

In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir had received much needed normal rainfall in monsoon after two years. The average rainfall annually is usually between 700-750 mm.

Monsoon advances in parts of Himachal

The arrival of monsoon, meanwhile, advanced in parts of Himachal.

During the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning were witnessed at isolated places of the state with moderate rainfall at few places of the state.

Bharwain received the highest amount of rainfall at 70.0mm, followed by Amb at 47.6 mm, Rohru 24 mm, Palampur 19.6 mm and Una 14.4 mm among others.

Last year, the monsoon had arrived in the state on June 24, while it was projected to hit the region over the upcoming weekend this year.

The normal date of monsoon arrival in Himachal is June 22.

Light to moderate precipitation, thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to continue for next 24 hours at few places in the state.

Showers are likely to intensify from Friday onwards, with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation in the state with light to moderate rain likely at many places in low and mid hill districts of the state from Friday till July 1.