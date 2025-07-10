Monsoon fury in HP: Thunag college students recount horror, seek deferral of exams

Recounting horrors of being stranded in devastated Thunag in Mandi district, students of College of Horticulture and Forestry have urged the state government to postpone their university examinations and consider relocation or merger of the college with safer campuses. Thunag in Himachal’s Mandi district is severely affected by the torrential rains and flash floods on the night of June 30 and July 1, leaving the students of the college scared. (HT)

“The entire village is gone, homes destroyed, there is no place to stay, no food so how can we return to such a situation?” said Aditi Sood, a fourth-year forestry student, who was part of the delegation of students who met horticulture and revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat to submit their demands and seek immediate relief.

“What we witnessed during the cloudburst on the night of June 30 was beyond imagination. The place felt like a death trap. We can neither travel back nor are we mentally or physically fit to stay there,” she added.

“We’ve been granted leave till July 11. We won’t go back unless the situation is declared safe,” she added.

“We have requested the government that the first-year exams should either be based on internal assessment or postponed. We also demanded that the college be relocated or merged with another institute. The minister has assured full cooperation, but we need clear and urgent action,” she said while talking to mediapersons after meeting Negi.

Recounting the horror, Akshit, another final-year student, said, “I was with my friends in a building when we were alerted that floodwater was rising fast. As we stepped out, water was gushing with immense force on the road. It was full of stones and debris. In just five minutes, the entire building turned into rubble.”

“We pulled a classmate from under the debris,” he said, adding “Around 300 students were stranded that night. There was no electricity, no phones, no help. We spent the night in knee-deep water and rain, sheltered with villagers.We just want to continue our studies in a safe location.”

The College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag, Mandi was established on March 2019 as the fourth constituent college under the aegis of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan.

Earlier, it was established as Regional Horticultural and Forestry Development and Extension Centre,Thunag, at Panicha village on September 11, 2018, and further established as College of Horticulture and Centre of Excellence for Horticulture Research and Extension on March 8, 2019, which was further renamed as College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag.

The first batch of BSc (Hons) Horticulture 4-year programme started in August, 2019, with the capacity of 69 students and currently 282 students are pursuing BSc (Hons) Horticulture and BSc (Hons) Forestry.

Considering shifting some students: Negi

Looking at the gravity of the situation, horticulture and revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, said, “This is a constituent college of the Horticulture and Forestry University, but it currently operates out of rented buildings in Thunag. Around 300 students are enrolled, including over 135 girls, but hostel accommodation exists only for seven girls. Most students live in rented spaces around the market, which were also severely affected by the floods.”

“The students crossed a swollen river to take shelter at the PWD Rest House. Many walked 20 km to reach safety. Their concern is valid — the houses they lived in are now unsafe and there are no hostels,” he added.

“We’re considering shifting some students to the main campus of the Horticulture University in Nauni, the college at Neri in Hamirpur or any other safe facility where they can continue their education. Their exams could also be rescheduled or alternative arrangements can be made. We will not send students back unless living conditions are fully safe,” he assured.

“After consultation with the chief minister we will find a workable solution. The students’ concerns are genuine and must be addressed with urgency,” Negi said.