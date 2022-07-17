Monsoon misery: Road cave-ins turn Panchkula roads into motorists’ nightmare
With the arrival of the monsoon, multiple road cave-ins and uneven potholed roads have turned the roads in Panchkula into a veritable nightmare for motorists.
After a portion of the road caved in near the Sector 7/8-17/18 roundabout, which is one of the busiest rotaries in Panchkula, only a brick and a branch were placed near it to warn motorists.
Two other cave-ins were reported in a residential area in Sector 7 and next to the Sector 10/11-15/16 roundabout. But again, no action was taken.
While these roads fall under the jurisdiction of MC, its commissioner Dharamvir Singh said he was unaware of the cave-ins, but the roads will be repaired at the earliest. “We will get the spots repaired immediately,” he said.
Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 8, president, RP Malhotra, said, “This is not the first time that this road has caved in. It happens every year, and each time MC has to repair it.”
Claiming that the rain had worsened the state of the roads, Citizens Welfare Association president SK Nayar said, “Drivers have a tough time navigating the stretch between Bell Vista towards Majri Chowk as the stretch is riddled with potholes. Pertinently, one has to cross the stretch to reach the deputy commissioner’s office, district court and a college.”
Nayar, who resides in Sector-15, said there are numerous potholes on the nearly half-a-kilometre stretch on the dividing road between Sector 15 and 16 as well as a 1.5-km stretch from the BEL Factory to the vigilance office.
Heavy waterlogging after showers only adds to commuters’ woes. A Sector 20 resident said carpeting over the years had raised the surface of the roads, contributing to waterlogging. Meanwhile, Sector 19, remains the worst affected sector with water accumulating on the roads and entering houses after every spell of rainfall.
-
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind were booked under various Sections for allegedly threatening a woman of a Jind village by visiting her home. The police have booked both the ASIs under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation into the matter.
-
Wildbuzz | Confessions of a serpent
Very recently, a rat snake of an estimated eight feet intruded into the Pheasant Breeding Centre in the Morni hills. A rock python was rescued from Ghaggar river bed. The alarm had gone out because a bitch had laid five pups but was wandering and searching in vain. Out came five pups! Similarly, a rat snake rescued from Nayagaon and kept in a plastic container pending its rehabilitation, made a quick disclosure of its “murders”.
-
Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Panipat
With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of theft reported in the district. The police have identified the accused as Ikram, Sadham, Imran, and Balhera village of Karnal district, Israr, while the fifth accused has been identified as Sandeep of Garhi Birbal village of Karnal. The police have also recovered Rs 40,000 from their possession.
-
Guest Column| Bidding adieu to the house that was home
After I hung up my boots, we settled down at our house in Chandigarh, which had been modified and updated from time to time. When I laid down my reasons before a friend, who was in a similar boat as me, he was not just convinced, but also sold his house before I could, and moved to an apartment!
-
Roundabout | A Country Called Childhood beckons Deepti Naval
Chandigarh has been dear to Deepti Naval, a city she visits frequently to be with her aunt and cousin, and a stopover always in her journeys to mountain retreats. So, it was natural that the City Beautiful would be on the literary map for the launch of her latest book, A Country Called Childhood: A memoir.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics