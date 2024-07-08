Monsoon onset: Overflowing sewage restricts locals indoors at Kharar’s Nirwana street

Even after Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in July last year visited and promised the solution to the overflowing sewage water on Mind Tree School road or Nirwana street in Khanpur village near the Kharar-Rupnagar highway, the monsoon onset has once again exposed the lacklustre approach of the civic authorities towards the area, which accommodates 15 housing societies. Residents are unable to go outdoors due to waterlogged and severely damaged Nirwana street in Kharar. (HT Photo)

Despite paying ₹50 to ₹80 lakh to buy flats in these housing societies, the people in return got obnoxious stench due to overflowing sewage water on already dilapidated roads, also filled with heaps of unchecked garbage outside their societies, making their lives miserable.

The monsoon rain has further added to residents’ pain as they are unable to step out of their homes and customers are staying away from shops. The area accommodates Mind Tree School and Chandigarh University’s north campus, catering to scores of students.

The residents are unable to drop off their children at school, food deliveries are being cancelled by the delivery men and shopkeepers are incurring huge losses due to waterlogged and severely damaged roads.

The residents have knocked the doors of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), but even then failed to get basic amenities from the local administration, following which residents have now warned the authorities of a protest by blocking the Kharar highway.

“It is not possible to drop off children at school on two-wheelers or on foot, as the roads are in a pathetic condition. While the overflowing sewage water had been a regular feature here, monsoon rains have now made it impossible for us to reach our workplaces. Many commuters have fallen in the water-filled huge pits on the roads. Despite meeting the chief minister, deputy commissioner and other authorities here, nothing changed for us despite paying taxes to the government,” Anchit, a resident of Nature Huts, said.

Another resident, Yatin Sehgal, said the locals were not facing anything less than nightmares as both roads and sewage systems had completely failed here.

“Our children can’t go out for coaching, delivery men frequently cancel the requests of residents and cab drivers refuse rides. The situation will get only worse in the coming days due to heavy rains and our area will get disconnected from the rest of the district. We have been suffering this harassment for the past two years. It is complete failure of the municipal council, sewerage board and senior administrative officers. From the registration of our properties, the administration earned around ₹500 crore as revenue, but they are not ready to spend even ₹1 crore to provide basic civic amenities,” he added.

Shopkeepers are also facing the heat due to the apathetic approach of the administration. Rahul Gupta, who runs an electrical shop in the area, blamed waterlogged roads for his poor business. “I am getting no customers for the past few days as the road gets submerged in water. I don’t know how will I pay my rent this time because of little to no business,” Gupta added.

Yuvraj Singh, a resident of Nirwana Greens-4 Society, which is closest to the highway, said despite repeated mails from the CM office to the principal secretary office to get the work done here, nothing changed.

“Authorities are passing the buck on each other and are making false promises. After we warned the administration of the protest, the Kharar SDM visited us on Saturday and assured to start work within 24 hours, but to no avail. Even Kharar MLA and state cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan assured us relief and many other political leaders made promises amid elections. It is strange that colonies were developed without a sewerage system,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Kharar SDM Gurmandar Singh said the sewerage system was choked in the area and thus, a new system will be installed here, along with new storm water pipes as a permanent solution. “We will solve the issue within two days. The current sewer pipes are not enough for the area and thus, we will install new sewerage system and storm water pipes now,” the SDM said.