Monsoon session: Haryana Congress demands CBI probe into constable recruitment paper leak

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that a CBI probe should be ordered in the examination paper leak for recruitment of constables in Haryana police.

Speaking during a calling attention motion, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that committees in every district should be set up to find out how many people paid money to buy the leaked paper.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a crime syndicate was behind the paper leaks and the police was chasing the perpetrators. “If the state police are not able to get to the bottom of this matter, we will get this matter inquired by another entity,” he said.

In a written reply, Parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal said that Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has recruited 78,701 candidates to various Group C-D posts since 2015 even as the examination was cancelled on five occasions.

“The nefarious elements in the society have always targeted the examination process. Thus, job aspirants are willing to shell out large sums of money to gain an unfair advantage and organised gangs operate with the objective of acquiring the question paper illegally and then making pecuniary gains out of the sale of such papers,” he said.

The examinations so far cancelled include that of gram sachiv, assistant lineman, upper divisional clerk, various categories of posts and male constable (general duty).

During the conduct of examination on August 7, it came to the notice of the commission that the paper had been leaked following which, it was decided to cancel the recruitment process.

A total of seven criminal cases were registered in respect of leak of question paper. Two cases were lodged in Kaithal, one case each in Fatehabad and Hisar and three cases in Karnal. The police have arrested 35 persons in this regard and the matter is being thoroughly investigated by Haryana Police, he said.

Since 2011, 30 criminal cases pertaining to written examinations have been registered. Of these 30 cases, four were cancelled; accused were acquitted in two cases; investigation is going on in 10 cases; and 14 cases are pending adjudication in the courts, he said.