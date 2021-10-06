Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Monsoon withdrawal set to begin in Chandigarh region
chandigarh news

Monsoon withdrawal set to begin in Chandigarh region

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Oct 06, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After rain spells across the region, monsoon retreat is likely to start from Wednesday. However, it may take a day or two before the withdrawal is declared in Chandigarh, said the weatherman.

“Although conditions for monsoon withdrawal seem likely, but it is too early to say when it will be declared in Chandigarh. Dry weather is expected in the coming days; so it is expected soon,” said an India meteorological department official of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from Monday’s 34°C to 34.4°C on Tuesday, the highest it has been in a week. Minimum temperature also saw a fractional increase from 24.6°C to 24.7°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out