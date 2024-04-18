Month on, Punjab labour dept stops fresh registration of construction workers

The Punjab labour department has stopped the fresh registration of construction workers till the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in the state. The department clarified that applications for fresh registration, renewal of cards, and various welfare schemes received between March 16 and April 16 will be processed after the elections. Punjab goes to poll on June 1.

The department, in its April 16 order, has asked all the assistant labour commissioners (ALCs) in the state to stop processing applications for various welfare schemes. HT has a copy of the order.

“No new fresh registration, renewal of labour card; and processing of applications for various welfare schemes can be done after March 16 (when the model of conduct kicked in),” reads the letter.

Earlier, on March 20, despite MCC being in force, the department had ordered to continue with the registration. Punjab labour commissioner TPS Phoolka had then said that registration was routine work.

As per ECI guidelines, the processing of beneficiary-oriented schemes, even if ongoing, will remain suspended during the election period. Further, no fresh release of funds for welfare schemes and works can be made.

The department U-turn comes almost a month after the MCC had kicked in.

