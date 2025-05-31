Months on, PSPCL yet to implement automatic compensation mechanism

Even as Punjab reels under frequent power cuts and consumers face numerous electricity-related issues, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has yet to implement the notified Supply Code 2024, which mandates automatic compensation for violations of minimum standards of performance. PSPCL director (distribution) Inderpal Singh says he is not aware, but will check with the information technology department.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) had notified the Supply Code 2024 in November 2024, laying down minimum performance standards. The code prescribes automatic compensation ranging from ₹100 to ₹10,000 for certain services, while manual compensation is applicable for others.

As per the notification, the automatic compensation mechanism was to come into force three months after the notification, i.e., from February 14. However, more than three months later, the PSPCL has failed to implement it.

The services eligible for compensation include delay in restoring power supply, non-resolution of meter-related complaints, delay in releasing new electricity connections or additional load, delay in change of name or shifting of lines and complaints related to incorrect bills, etc.

PSPCL director (distribution) Inderpal Singh said, “I am not aware of this, but will check with the information technology department.”

On the other hand, PSERC chairman Viswajeet Khanna confirmed, “The automatic compensation mechanism is part of Supply Code 2024 and must be implemented without fail. We are reviewing the matter regularly with the PSPCL as it requires certain software upgrades.”

Another PSPCL officer admitted that failure to implement penal provisions is affecting the quality of power supply, with residents bearing the brunt. “Without the implementation of a compensation mechanism, there is no deterrent for underperforming PSPCL employees,” he said.

Residents across the state have been suffering from frequent power cuts over the past 15 days. Unscheduled and rotational power outages have been reported from various regions. Overloaded transformers, ageing distribution and transmission lines and repeated infrastructure breakdowns have further aggravated the situation.

Under the proposed system, consumers with power load up to 100 kW can lodge complaints with the division-level dispute settlement committee (executive engineer). Those with a load above 100 kW must approach the circle-level dispute settlement committee (superintending engineer) and each district.

Consumers (for manual compensation) must submit their compensation claim to the nodal officer of the appropriate forum within 60 days from the date of the cause of action.

Once approved by the appropriate forum, the compensation will be adjusted in the consumer’s subsequent electricity bill. The PSPCL will also create an online portal for consumers to register and claim compensation. Any compensation payable by the PSPCL due to the negligence or inefficiency of its employees will not be allowed as a pass-through expense in the electricity tariff order.

Arrangements in place for uninterrupted supply: Minister

Chandigarh Amid frequent power outages in some parts of the state, power minister Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced that the PSPCL had made extensive arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply and efficient complaint resolution during the upcoming summer and paddy season, as well as in the event of power disruptions caused by heavy rains and windstorms.

The minister said the PSPCL has established dedicated control rooms at each zonal level and a central control room at the head office in Patiala to monitor power supply 24x7. “Consumers can now register power supply or billing-related complaints through the PSPCL mobile app, by sending an SMS or calling 1912, giving a missed call on the toll-free number 1800-180-1512, or by reaching out via WhatsApp on 96461-01912,” he said in a statement.